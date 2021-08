ATLANTA -- How excited was Adam Duvall to rejoin the Braves?. Well, after learning he was traded from the Marlins to the Braves around 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday, he packed his belongings in Miami, flew to Atlanta and made his way through an hour’s worth of rush-hour traffic before arriving at Truist Park approximately one hour before he served as the Braves' starting left fielder against the Brewers.