Fire Marshal promotes fire prevention poster contest for Nevada youth

CARSON CITY--Nevada’s State Fire Marshal Division said it will host a Fire Prevention Week poster contest for students in first through 12 th grades. Entries will be accepted through Sept. 10.

This is the fifth year of the division’s poster contest, which is conducted to help promote the National Fire Protection Association’s Fire Prevention Week planned for Oct. 3-9 this year. The theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

Entries will be judged in four school grade categories: elementary grades 1 -4, elementary grades 5-6, middle school and high school. Winners will receive an award plaque and national recognition, and artworks will be displayed on billboards in Elko, Reno, Sparks, Carson City and the Las Vegas region.

Contest guidelines, including submission details, are available online at http://fire.nv.gov/ or contact the Nevada State Fire Marshal Fire Prevention Bureau at (775) 684-7526. For more information about this year's theme visit https://www.nfpa.org/fpw .

Source: Nevada Department of Public Safety