The value of the Shrewsbury shopping centres will start to rise again as redevelopment plans for the buildings start to come to fruition, Shropshire Council has said. The authority has put the sharp drop in the value of the buildings – which has plummeted from £51 million to £12.35 million in three years – down to the decline of the retail sector and a deliberate effort to empty two of the three centres as part of wider plans to regenerate the town.