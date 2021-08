It is the first cathedral in England, famously the scene of an assassination and at the centre of Christian life for centuries, but it appears Canterbury Cathedral still holds some secrets. Looking down into the church are four figures revealed to be the oldest stained-glass windows in Britain dating back almost 900 years. Tests have revealed that the masterpieces – beautifully painted figures, portraying four biblical characters – were made in the early-to-mid 12th century, for a rebuild of the eastern half of the cathedral.Art historians had no way of determining their age and only believed them to have been...