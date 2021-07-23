Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nets unlikely to land P.J. Tucker?

By Dana Gauruder
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ZZIu_0b6JmQBY00
Milwaukee holds P.J. Tucker’s Bird Rights and wants to retain him despite luxury-tax concerns. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Free agent P.J. Tucker won a title with the Bucks this week but it’s unlikely he’ll pursue another with the Nets, according to NetsDaily.com. The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer has indicated the Nets were interested in the veteran forward even before the James Harden trade and Tucker is also good friends with Harden and Kevin Durant. However, Brooklyn will likely be limited to the taxpayer mid-level exception, and Tucker is expected to command more in the open market. Milwaukee also holds Tucker’s Bird Rights and wants to retain him despite luxury-tax concerns.

We have more on the Nets and Knicks:

  • Count both New York clubs among the 11 teams that have brought in JT Thor for a workout, Mike Mazzeo tweets. The Auburn power forward is ranked No. 28 overall on ESPN’s Best Available list. Brooklyn owns three second-round picks, the earliest at No. 44, while New York has picks No. 19, 21 and 32.
  • Chris Duarte worked out for the Knicks on Friday, Adam Zagoria of the New York Times tweets, and it was a solo workout, Ian Begley of SNY.TV tweets. The Oregon shooting guard is ranked No. 23 on ESPN’s list, but others have Duarte going much higher, Begley points out. The Knicks are seeking to move up into the late lottery, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report said on the Knicks Film School podcast (Twitter link). Friday’s workout could indicate Duarte is the target.
  • While the Knicks have agreed to a two-year extension with Scott Perry, multiple Western Conference teams have expressed interest in other members of the front office, according to Begley. The contracts of several of those executives expire at the end of the month, Begley adds.
  • Point guard Jeremiah Martin will join the Knicks’ summer league team in Las Vegas, Hoops Rumors’ JD Shaw tweets. Martin played with the Cavaliers in the closing weeks of the season on a two-way deal.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

947
Followers
2K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Jeremiah Martin
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Espn#Bucks#Athletic#Espn#The New York Times#Bleacher Report#Knicks Film School#Western Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Texas basketball ex P.J. Tucker gets first career NBA title

A former standout two-way player out of the Texas basketball program found himself having a special night on July 20. Texas Ex and Milwaukee Bucks veteran forward P.J. Tucker got the first ring of his NBA career on the night of July 20 in his first season with the team. Tucker was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Bucks this season, and that seemed to be the change of scenery he needed.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks' P.J. Tucker: Plays 36 minutes in Game 6 win

Tucker generated six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 Championship Game 6 win over the Suns. Tucker went scoreless during the decisive victory, but was still a major factor in delivering Milwaukee their second NBA Championship. The veteran's defensive presence was a major factor in holding the Suns to only 24 percent shooting from behind the arc in Game 6. With Tuesday's win, the 35-year-old earned the first NBA Championship of his 10-year NBA career.
NBAfoxbangor.com

P.J. Tucker Spits Champagne During Bucks’ Wild Championship Parade

The Milwaukee Bucks are hitting the streets to celebrate their NBA Finals victory … and it’s already filled with plenty of drunken debauchery!!. There are TONS of fans out around the city to get a glimpse of the new champs … standing shoulder-to-shoulder as the players come through on busses.
NBAMySanAntonio

P.J. Tucker beat entire 2018 Rockets starting lineup on way to ring

The 2018 Houston Rockets were something to behold. They set a franchise record with 65 wins - seven victories better than the previous best, the 58-win 1994 championship team - and were a Chris Paul strained hamstring away from a trip to the NBA Finals. On Tuesday, a key member...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

How P.J. Tucker destroyed 2018 Rockets en route to title with Bucks

The headline stories following the Milwaukee Bucks after winning the NBA Finals largely circulate around the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo and rightfully so. The two-time MVP posted a 50 points, 5 block, 14 rebound performance in the Game 6, championship clinching win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. However, there...
NBAPosted by
WRAL News

Raleigh native P.J. Tucker savors first NBA championship

Milwaukee — After a long professional career in various countries, Raleigh native P.J. Tucker can call himself an NBA champion. Tucker was on the floor for the final seconds of Milwaukee's 105-98 win in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, grabbing the last rebound and dribbling out the clock. Milwaukee star and Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points as the Bucks reeled off their fourth straight win to close out the series.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Why P.J. Tucker is essential to running it back next season

The Milwaukee Bucks long made a priority to pursue and eventually acquire P.J. Tucker midway through their championship run this season. The vision of what the Bucks’ front office held about Tucker and how he can make his imprint on the Bucks as a tough, hard-nosed defensive specialist was certainly realized as they leaned on him for the bulk of their chase to a championship. And if the Bucks are keen on defending their title, Tucker will surely factor into their plans for this offseason to maintain championship-caliber roster.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Russell Westbrook Trade

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles is now a big three. With a blockbuster draft-day trade on Thursday, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, last night’s No. 22 overall pick, a 2024 second round and a 2028 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy