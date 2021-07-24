Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Ducks Draft Mason McTavish 3rd Overall

By Peter Baracchini
The Hockey Writers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the third pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Anaheim Ducks have selected Mason McTavish from Peterborough Petes of the OHL. There isn’t a player that has the mindset and work ethic every time he is on the ice than Mason McTavish. He had an impressive rookie season, recording the second-most goals (29) and points (42). Despite having no season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and in only 13 games with EHC Olten, he made the most of his draft year.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Zegras
Person
Quinton Byfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Entry Draft#The Anaheim Ducks#Ohl#The Ontario Hockey League#Team Canada#The Swiss League#The National League#Canadian#U18#The Peterborough Petes#The Kitchener Rangers#Leafs#The Hockey News#Toronto Marlies#Rogers Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Ducks’ expansion draft protected list revealed

FORWARDS (7): Nicolas Deslauriers, Isac Lundestrom, Max Jones, Rickard Rakell, Jakob Silfverberg, Sam Steel, Troy Terry. DEFENSE (3): Cam Fowler, Hampus Lindholm, Josh Manson. This list was… interesting. For starters, rather than going with a 4-4-1 protection format, the Ducks went with a 7-3-1 format. This meant both Haydn Fleury and Josh Mahura were left exposed, with only Cam Fowler, Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson protected on the blue line.
Hockeysandiegogulls.com

Anaheim Ducks Select Gage Alexander 148th Overall In 2021 NHL Draft

The Ducks selected goalie Gage Alexander of Winnipeg (WHL) in the fifth round (148th pick overall) of today's NHL Draft. Alexander, 19 (7/2/02), posted a 6-3-0 record with one shutout, a 2.23 goals against average (GAA) and .917 save percentage (SV%) in nine WHL games with the Winnipeg Ice in 2020-21. The 6-6, 205-pound goaltender ranked fifth in GAA and eighth in SV% among WHL leaders last season.
NHLsandiegogulls.com

Anaheim Ducks Select Joshua Lopina With 98th Overall Pick

The Ducks selected center Joshua Lopin from the University of Massachusetta-Amherst in the fourth round (98th pick overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft today. Lopina, 20 (2/16/01), helped the University of Massachusetts-Amherst (Hockey East) to a national championship in 2020-21, scoring 9-14=23 points with a +21 rating in 29 NCAA games. He was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team and became the first Minuteman player to earn Hockey East Co-Rookie of the Year recognition after ranking sixth among all NCAA freshmen in scoring and eighth in plus/minus, while leading all rookies in faceoff wins (312).
NHLNHL

Ducks Lose Fleury to Seattle in NHL Expansion Draft

The Ducks had to part ways with defenseman Haydn Fleury, who was chosen by the Seattle Kraken today in the NHL Expansion Draft. Fleury was traded to the Ducks by the Carolina Hurricanes on April 12 for defenseman Jani Hakanpaa and a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 25-year-old blueliner had two goals and an assist in just 12 games with Anaheim.
NHLsandiegogulls.com

Anaheim Ducks Select Sasha Pastujov With 66th Overall Pick

The Ducks selected winger Sasha Pastujov of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program's U-18 team in the third round (66th overall pick) of the 2021 NHL Draft today. Pastujov, 18 (7/15/03), led USA Hockey's National Team Development Program's (NTDP) U-18 team in scoring (30-35=65), goals and assists, and ranked third with a +20 rating in 41 games in 2020-21. The 6-0, 184-pound forward combined for 44-71=115 points with a +20 rating with the NTDP U-18 and U-17 teams the last two seasons. He was ranked as the No. 18 North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting entering the draft.
NHLsandiegogulls.com

Anaheim Ducks Select Sean Tschigerl With 130th Overall Pick

The Ducks selected left wing Sean Tschigerl of the Calgary Hitmen (WHL) with the first of two fifth-round picks (130th overall) in today's NHL Draft. Tschigerl, 18 (4/11/03), led the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL in goals (13) and ranked second in scoring (21) in 21 games in 2020-21. He also ranked tied for seventh in points per game (1.0) among draft eligible WHL players.
NHLMinot Daily News

Tauros’ Kukkonen drafted by NHL’s Ducks

Forward Kyle Kukkonen will be taking the next step in his hockey career. The Maple Grove, Minnesota native was selected 162nd overall with the second pick in the sixth round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. This past year, Kukkonen tied for the Tauros team lead with...
NHLDaily Mining Gazette

Incoming Tech forward Kukkonen drafted by Ducks

HOUGHTON — Incoming Michigan Tech freshman Kyle Kukkonen was selected in the sixth round of the NHL draft by the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Selected with the 162nd pick, Kukkonen makes it the second incoming freshman in as many years for Michigan Tech. Last year, forward Carson Bantle, now at Wisconsin, was taken 142nd overall in the fifth round by the Arizona Coyotes.
NHLYardbarker

Ducks Get Much Needed Physical, Scoring Center in McTavish

Heading into the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Anaheim Ducks had their hands in the Jack Eichel sweepstakes. However, come the draft, the Ducks decided to go in another direction, and they used the third overall pick to draft Mason McTavish. He has the size and strength to be a dominant goalscoring power forward in Anaheim.
NHLNHL

Ducks Select Winger Pastujov in Third Round (66th Overall) of NHL Draft

The Ducks selected winger Sasha Pastujov of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program's U-18 team in the third round (66th overall pick) of the 2021 NHL Draft today. Pastujov, 18 (7/15/03), led USA Hockey's National Team Development Program's (NTDP) U-18 team in scoring (30-35=65), goals and assists, and ranked third with a +20 rating in 41 games in 2020-21. The 6-0, 184-pound forward combined for 44-71=115 points with a +20 rating with the NTDP U-18 and U-17 teams the last two seasons. He was ranked as the No. 18 North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting entering the draft.
NHLNHL

Ducks Assistant GM Madden Discusses the Ducks' Draft

He commented on each of the team's seven picks on Day 2. After a lengthy but productive two days of the 2021 NHL Draft, Ducks Assistant GM said he was pleased with the haul of picks the Ducks secured, notably the seven selections they made in the second through sixth rounds on Day 2.
NHLNHL

Ducks Select Defenseman Zellweger with 34th Overall Pick of NHL Draft

The Ducks selected defenseman Olen Zellweger from Everett of the WHL with their second round pick (34th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft today. Zellweger, 17 (10/10/03), ranked fourth among all Western Hockey League (WHL) defensemen in points per game (1.18) after scoring 2-11=13 points and a +5 rating in 11 games in the shortened 2020-21 campaign with the Everett Silvertips. In 70 career WHL games with Everett, he has earned 4-21=25 points with a +25 rating and 10 PIM. He was ranked as the No. 45 North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting entering the draft.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Recapping the Ducks’ 2021 Draft Picks

The Anaheim Ducks selected eight players in this year’s NHL Draft and made one trade, acquiring the 76th overall pick, in exchange for a third-round pick next year. 1st Round, 3rd Overall: Mason McTavish (F) It was somewhat surprising to see the Ducks select McTavish with the third-overall pick, given...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Disrespect of Fleury Continues

Tuesday resulted in a shocking trade in the NHL, as it was confirmed that Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights had been dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks. Originally, there was thought to be no return at all for the 36-year-old netminder. That turned out not to be entirely the case, as prospect Mikael Hakkarainen is in fact headed the other way. Given that he is 23 years old and has yet to even carve out a full-time role in the AHL, it proves that this trade was simply just a cap dump for Vegas.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Kings Signing Danault Benefits Everyone Involved

The Los Angeles Kings have signed former Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault to a six-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $5.5 million. Danault seemed to be the King’s number one free-agent target, as he was the only player to be consistently linked with them heading into free agency. He is one of the league’s very best shut-down centers and his signing proves that the team is serious about contending for the playoffs in 2021-22. But what does he bring, and how does this affect the rest of LA’s roster?
SportsThe Hockey Writers

Kings Sign Athanasiou to 1-Year, Win-Win Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Kings officially put pen to paper with restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou and inked a one-year contract extension with the speedy forward. The deal carries a cap hit of $2.7 million. Athanasiou initially arrived in LA at the onset of the 2020-21 season, signing with the team on Dec. 28, 2020, just weeks before the season commenced on Jan. 13. In his first season with the Kings, he impressed LA fans with his combination of speed, size and offensive talent.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens New kids in town: Daniil Sobolev

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 23: General manager Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) With the 142nd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens selected Daniil Sobolev. Sobolev is the second defenceman that the Canadiens drafted from Spartak of the KHL this year....
NHLFanSided

Canucks trade for goaltender Spencer Martin from Tampa Bay Lightning

The Vancouver Canucks have added another netminder to their roster. On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that the team had landed 26-year-old goalie Spencer Martin from the Tampa Bay Lighting, in exchange for future considerations. The Oakville, Ontario native was originally selected in the third round, 63rd overall, by the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy