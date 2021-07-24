Ducks Draft Mason McTavish 3rd Overall
With the third pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Anaheim Ducks have selected Mason McTavish from Peterborough Petes of the OHL. There isn’t a player that has the mindset and work ethic every time he is on the ice than Mason McTavish. He had an impressive rookie season, recording the second-most goals (29) and points (42). Despite having no season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and in only 13 games with EHC Olten, he made the most of his draft year.thehockeywriters.com
