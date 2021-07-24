10935 Rickey Ct, Henrico, VA 23060
Lovely Transitional 2461 sq ft home built in 1996 situated on a .4 acre Cul-De sac lot. Main level offers formal living and Dining room, Large open concept kitchen with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with bar top & island, large family room with fireplace and a renovated half bath. Second floor features include primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, large closet and additional storage space, Renovated en-suite with double vanity, tile shower with glass slide door, whirlpool tub. Second, Third and fourth bedrooms all good size, updated hall bathroom, walk-up attic and laundry area complete the interior. Other features include: Conditioned Crawl Space, Vinyl windows and siding, extensive moldings throughout, 2 car attached garage with insulated doors and sink, HUGE deck and Patio, Wood floors, fenced back yard, detached shed, paved driveway, irrigation system, 2017 Dimensional roof, gutter guards and Glen Allen high district! MUST SEE before it's gone!richmond.com
