Churchill to acquire Florence Lake Ni-Cu-PGE property from Altius
Churchill Resources Inc. [TSXV-CRI] is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive option agreement with Altius Resources Inc. to acquire a 100% undivided interest in certain mining claims comprising the Florence Lake Ni-Cu-PGE property in central Labrador, near the coastal community of Hopedale and 175 km south of the Voisey’s Bay mine. The Florence Lake Property is host to several Raglan-type ultramafic volcanic-hosted massive and disseminated sulphide nickel showings, and was last explored by Falconbridge between 1990-1997, during which time approximately 6,250m of drilling in 45 shallow holes were conducted, with drill core present on the property for relogging and sampling.resourceworld.com
