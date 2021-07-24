Churchill to acquire Florence Lake Ni-Cu-PGE property from Altius

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRA:CB82) is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of June 29, 2021, the Company has acquired the remaining 37% interest (the 'Interest') in Gazania Investments Two Hundred and Forty Two (Proprietary) Limited (the 'Acquisition'), the Namibian company which holds the licenses on the Aukam property ('Aukam') pursuant to a definitive agreement (the 'Agreement') with Next Graphite, Inc. ('NextG'). Gratomic now holds 100% of the rights and interests in the Aukam Mining License (ML215) and exploration License (EPL 3895). As part of the transaction, Cliff Bream, President and CEO of NextG, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Gratomic, subject to TSXV approval, and Lynne Brand has resigned as a director to facilitate the appointment of Cliff Bream as a director.