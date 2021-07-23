Cancel
POTUS

Jerome Powell believes high inflation is temporary – how are interest rates affected?

By Kelsey Ramirez
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his testimony to Congress on July 15 that rising inflation is temporary, amid growing concerns that the economy is overheating. "Inflation has increased notably and will likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating. Inflation is being temporarily boosted by base effects, as the sharp pandemic-related price declines from last spring drop out of the 12-month calculation," Powell said. "In addition, strong demand in sectors where production bottlenecks or other supply constraints have limited production has led to especially rapid price increases for some goods and services, which should partially reverse as the effects of the bottlenecks unwind.

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

Jerome Powell
#Inflation#Mortgage#Interest Rates#Federal Reserve Chair#Congress#The Federal Reserve#Fomc#Fannie Mae#Americans
