Guest Commentary: AWA urged to find ‘more equitable manner of obtaining revenue’

The Amador Resource Conservation District (ARCD) is a Special District authorized by the Division 9 of the California Public Resources Code to provide services to the constituents of our district in the area of natural resource conservation and management. This is a broad mandate and the directors of our district take our responsibilities seriously. We are not a regulatory agency – our efforts are oriented toward assisting landowners to better manage the natural resources that we all depend on for our health, safety and sustenance.