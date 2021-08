Even now, six years later, I can still feel the venomous sting of those words mumbled by the gentleman in 3C as he de-planed in Indianapolis. I was about six months into my new career as a flight attendant, and was just beginning to see the lackluster side of crew life. Since I was new, I was still getting used to traveling all the time and was not sleeping well. Still, despite my exhaustion from learning a new job, I was determined to remain professional and poised in front of my passengers.