Carrollton doctor accused of illegally accessing patients’ medical, prescription records

A well-known doctor in the city of Carrollton is now facing serious allegations of abusing his trust by illegally accessing medical records.

The physician and business owner is charged with six felony counts of computer crimes.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got his hands on the arrest warrants and explains the charges.

Dr. Brent Harris, the self-described physician and investor, owns a number of businesses and properties in Carrollton. He’s also CEO and doctor at U.S. Med Clinic, as well as a physician at Tanner Medical Center.

According to arrest affidavits, Harris used that access and affiliation to illegally access medical and prescription records.

It states he logged onto the patient portal at the hospital, as well as the Georgia Department of Public Health, to get patient information and details about an emergency room visit of a child victim.

According to a family member Gehlbach spoke with over Friday, who asked not to be identified, an incident took place at Liberty Eagle Academy, a Montessori school owned by Harris, where the child was injured in March and taken to the emergency room.

The warrant said two days later, Harris accessed the child’s medical information illegally but didn’t say why.

Court records also claim he searched for prescription drug information on the patient’s mother, then used that list of medications to file a complaint with the medical board of Georgia to have her nursing license revoked.

Gehlbach attempted contacted Harris Friday through his clinic and the school and left a message for his attorney, but had not heard back. Harris turned himself in at the Carrollton Police Department Thursday night.

He was booked into jail, but immediately released without bond, with the promise to show up at his preliminary hearing.

