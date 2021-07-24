Trinity candidates to start filing

TRINITY — Candidates running for mayor of Trinity and two seats on the City Council will file later than their counterparts in other area municipalities.

The filing period for candidates in the northern Randolph County city opens at noon Monday and concludes at noon Aug. 13. The election will take place for seats held by Mayor Richard McNabb, Ward 2 Councilman Stephen Lawing and Ward 4 Councilman Don Payne.

Candidate filing for the vast majority of cities and towns concluded earlier this month. But Trinity council candidates file in a different fashion and have a separate filing period.

Council candidates file based on their residency in wards, though all voters in Trinity vote for each office.

McNabb told The High Point Enterprise that he plans to run for mayor. McNabb said he wants to remain in office to take part in ongoing city business.

“We are working on sewer projects,” he said. “We’ve got 1,150 houses with projects on the books. The next two or three years, we are going to have to do something with sewer service.”

McNabb said if he wins another term he’d also continue working with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, which contracts with the city to provide law enforcement.

McNabb was appointed to the post this past January in the wake of the death of Mayor Jesse Hill. McNabb served on the Trinity Planning & Zoning Board for about 10 years.

Lawing told The Enterprise he’s still mulling his intentions.

“If I file, my hope is to serve my fellow citizens and the city of Trinity,” Lawing said.

Payne couldn’t be reached for comment by the Enterprise.

Trinity voters will settle the local races in the Nov. 2 general election.

Trinity has a mayor, four ward council members and an at-large council representative. The council members serve staggered four-year terms.

Municipal elections in Trinity and other area cities and towns are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of the candidates doesn’t appear on the ballot.

