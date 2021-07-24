Henri J. Devigne – Charleroi

Henri J. Devigne, 69, of Charleroi, passed away on July 22, 2021. Born on Dec. 27, 1951, he was the son of the late Harvey and Margaret Devigne. He was Methodist by faith and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Henri is survived by his sons, Henri William Harvard Devigne of North Charleroi and Kodiak Grant Harvey Devigne of Charleroi; ex-wife, Deborah Devigne of Charleroi; sister, Janet Westcoat of Belle Vernon; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Pat Anderson, Margaret ‘Peggy’ Reinhardt and Fran Amicucci. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of services, Sunday, July 25, at CARL J. SPALLINO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION, Charleroi, Joseph A. Lopez, funeral director. Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Online condolences may be sent to www.spallinofuneralhome.com.