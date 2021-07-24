Cancel
(PHOTOS) 12th annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday

By Carie Canterbury
Daily Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 12th annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival opened Friday at Centennial Park. The event will run from 7:30 a.m. to late into the evening Saturday. All registered event participants get into the festival for free. Entry is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under admitted free of charge. For more information, to view the schedule in its entirety, or to register for an event, visit www.royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com.

