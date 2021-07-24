Cancel
Alaska State

Vice President Pence slips quietly in and out of Alaska to support wounded warriors

By Suzanne Downing
 8 days ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen slipped quietly into the Lake Clark area over the past few days to visit with military veterans and their spouses at the Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Heal Our Patriots lodge at Port Alsworth, where wounded veterans and their spouses have solace and support for their marriages and their faith in God. Plus, they get to fish and hike.

“What an encouragement to these couples who have sacrificed so much,” said Franklin Graham, President and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Learn more about Operation Heal Our Patriots at this link.

Anchorage, AK
Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

