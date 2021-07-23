Cancel
Plymouth, MN

More information on suspect vehicle involved in fatal shooting on Highway 169

By Kristen Miller
hometownsource.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plymouth Police Department is sharing additional information about the suspect vehicle involved in the July 6 fatal shooting of a Crystal man on Highway 169. The Plymouth Police Department is still seeking the public’s help locating the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban LT. Additional photos of the suspect vehicle, including a vehicle stock photo, are now available.

#Shooting#Crime Stoppers
