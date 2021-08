PORTLAND — Jim Maki died July 18, 2021, at the age of 64 in Portland, Oregon. Jim was born Nov. 23, 1956, in Ilwaco, Wash., and considered Ilwaco their hometown. Jim lived much of his life in Portland, Oregon, but remained connected to and proud of his hometown and heritage. Jim was a committed and steadfast family man, and an example to all who knew him of unwavering strength and sacrificial love.