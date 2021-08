WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, joined fellow Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse and several of her midwestern colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden requesting a meeting with him and representatives of his cabinet to discuss the Renewable Fuel Standard and promote biofuels as a key solution for America’s energy and climate agenda. The letter said the Biden administration’s energy and climate agenda lacks meaningful consideration of biofuels, which it says contribute significantly to emissions reductions and energy security and serve as an important market-driver for farmers.