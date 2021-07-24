Cancel
Public Health

Walmart to host statewide wellness day with COVID-19 vaccines, other health screenings

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio Department of Health announced Walmart is offering COVID-19 vaccines on top of other wellness screenings as part of its "Walmart Wellness Day" on Saturday. The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to help people get back on track with preventive health measures they may have delayed during the pandemic.

