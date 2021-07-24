Cancel
Tom Brady’s New Comments Need to Influence Kirk Cousins

By Ethan Thomas
zonecoverage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots Way. That’s the phrase. We’ve heard it over and over and over. Whether you thought the last two decades of New England Patriots football were entertaining and impressive or infuriating and controversial, you haven’t been able to escape that phrase. The Patriots way. The truth is, though, the...

NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLzonecoverage.com

A Rodgers Trade Could Create a Kirk Cousins Problem

Ever since Aaron Rodgers became a full-time starter for the Green Bay Packers, every Minnesota Vikings quarterback has been evaluated against him. How can the Vikings win the division with this guy? Tarvaris Jackson wasn’t gonna cut it, nor was Christian Ponder. Brett Favre had one turncoat season for all-time and petered out the next year. Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater got hurt. Case Keenum had a career year at the right time, and Kirk Cousins was measured against Rodgers as soon as he signed that $84 million contract to replace Keenum.
NFLPosted by
TalkOfFameNetwork

Draft Review: Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady’s Go-to Guy

EDITOR’S NOTE: Rick Gosselin spent 20 years as the NFL columnist for the Dallas Morning News, including 20 offseasons studying and researching prospects for the NFL draft. He didn’t watch any tape – he was a writer, not a scout – but he talked to the men who did watch tape. He built a network of NFL general managers, head coaches, personnel directors, scouts and assistant coaches from all 32 teams who would share with him their analyses of players. Gosselin used their insights to build his own draft board, Top 100 board and mock drafts. For 10 consecutive years he had the best Top 100 board in the country (2001-10), according to the Huddle Report, and three times he produced the best mock draft. Gosselin has been resurrecting his college scouting reports this summer for a look back at how NFL talent evaluators viewed draft prospects. Next up is Rob Gronkowski, who was one of only three active players named to the NFL’s 100th anniversary team.
NFLNBC Sports

Curran: Now it's time for Bill Belichick's rebuttal to Tom Brady

Mr. Belichick, it is your turn for rebuttal. You have seven months beginnnnninggggg ... now. We’re at the dawn of the Patriots' 2021 season. Bill Belichick speaks Tuesday. Training camp opens Wednesday. Fans can hang on the hills and singe their fannies on the metal bleachers surrounding the Patriots practice fields at Gillette Stadium once again.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Patriots Legend Thinks New England Return Will Be 'Home Game' For Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork believes Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium will feel like a "home game." Wilfork, who was a teammate of Brady's in New England for 11 seasons (2004-2014), believes the quarterback's legacy will outweigh any potential jilted feelings brought on by his decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Tom Brady jokes about lack of speed, rating in 'Madden NFL 22' ad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his 44th birthday next week but nevertheless joked shortly before he earned his seventh career Super Bowl ring back in February that he planned to work on improving his speed during offseason training. Those sessions seemingly didn't take. In a video released Thursday...
GamblingStreet.Com

DraftKings Launches NFT Marketplace With Tom Brady's Autograph

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report jumped on Wednesday after the sports gambling platform unveiled plans to cash in on the nonfungible-token craze by launching DraftKings Marketplace. The marketplace will provide access to curated NFT releases and facilitate secondary-market transactions. "The NFT boom has reinvented the collectibles industry and...
NFLNew York Post

Tom Brady in for rude New England awakening: Patriots player

Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart won’t be rolling out the red carpet when Tom Brady makes his much-anticipated return to New England in Week Four. “We ain’t welcoming him, we just got to play him. There ain’t going to be no damn ceremony for him or nothing like that,” Cowart, who was a rookie during Brady’s last season with the Patriots, said recently on the “Patriots of Life” podcast. “(Fans) might clap for him, but… bro, this is our opponent. Bro, what? We like to win.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Fans React To Player’s Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is set to make his return to New England this season. The Buccaneers will travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots in a Sunday Night Football game in Week 4. It will be one of the most-anticipated regular season games in recent NFL history. One New England...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady addresses expletive comment he made at a team that passed on him in free agency

It doesn't take much to get Tom Brady going. The former 199th overall pick has had a chip on his shoulder throughout his NFL career even as he's ascended into being the greatest player to ever step on a football field. Despite all those accolades -- including a record seven Super Bowl titles -- Brady continues to find ways to motivate himself as an underdog. The latest revelation of that came during an episode of HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted that was released earlier this offseason and featured the Bucs quarterback.
NFLNorristown Times Herald

Tom Brady owes it to family to retire

Tom Brady says he owes it to his family to retire. The 43-year-old NFL star admitted that his wife Gisele Bündchen, their children Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight, and his son John "Jack" Edward, 13, with ex Bridget Moynahan, have made a lot of "sacrifices" for him to continue his career and he said he will consider quitting football when he turns 45.
NFLCoinDesk

Tom Brady’s NFT Platform Autograph Partners With Lionsgate and DraftKings

Brady's platform has also signed exclusive NFT deals with fellow iconic sports stars Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka and Tony Hawk. Autograph, the non-fungible token (NFT) platform co-founded by National Football League star Tom Brady, has signed partnerships with entertainment company Lionsgate and sports betting firm DraftKings.
NFLFanSided

Byron Cowart on Tom Brady’s return worth a laugh, fuel for QB

Byron Cowart spoke out on Tom Brady’s upcoming return to Foxborough and his comments have produced mixed feelings. New England Patriots defensive end Byron Cowart is well aware that former Patriot and reigning Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady is returning to Foxborough this year. Now a member of the Tampa...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Tom Brady Is Not Done Yet

RJ Bell discusses the odds on Tom Brady's potential record setting mark during the upcoming 2021 NFL season. According to Vegas, there is a 36% chance that Brady can break the all-time passing yards record by week four against the New England Patriots, and it's looking like a good bet.

