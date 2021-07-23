Cancel
Oregon State

‘90-Day August’

By Jayson Jacoby
 8 days ago

Noel Livingston slides the cursor across the charts on his computer screen and what he sees, lurking behind the zig-zagging lines and the multiple colors, is trouble. Wildfire trouble, to be specific. Livingston, who is the fire management officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, focuses on two lines in particular...

State
Oregon State
Politicsbluemountaineagle.com

See how massive Bootleg fire grew into nation’s largest, day by day

After surpassing 400,000 acres Thursday, the Bootleg Fire in south-central Oregon remained not only the largest active fire in the nation, but it also became the state's third- largest megafire officially recorded since 1900, according to an inventory kept by the Oregon Department of Forestry. The growth of the fire...
Oregon Statebluemountaineagle.com

Eastern Oregon counties object to River Democracy Act

At least three counties in rural Eastern Oregon are raising objections to the River Democracy Act, an ambitious federal bill that would add nearly 4,700 miles of wild and scenic rivers across the state. Grant County commissioners approved sending a letter to the bill's architects, Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff...
Oregon Statebluemountaineagle.com

Firefighters keeping large Oregon wildfires in check

Firefighters had reached more than 50% containment on several major Oregon wildfires as of early Friday afternoon. Containment of the Bootleg Fire burning in Klamath and Lake counties was 53% Friday, the same as the previous day, according to InciWeb. The amount of acreage burned also remained the same: 413,545. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms were expected to move through the area Friday afternoon.
Bend, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Lightening ignites 19 wildfires across Central Oregon Thursday

Lightning ignited 19 wildfires across Central Oregon Thursday, including one dangerously close to Bend, according to fire officials. Deschutes National Forest Service spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean said a small fire that ignited northwest of Bend near Skyliner’s Road had significant potential to cause damage to homes and infrastructure near Bend. “Fortunately,...
New surge of COVID-19 hitting exhausted Oregon

New surge of COVID-19 hitting exhausted Oregon

A possible fifth wave of COVID-19 is swelling in a pandemic-exhausted Oregon that less than a month ago seemed to be on the verge of recovery. “The highly contagious delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's top epidemiologist, Tuesday evening.
Portland, ORbluemountaineagle.com

Portland bans homeless camps in forest areas amid wildfires

PORTLAND — Portland has banned homeless people from camping in forested parks to both protect them from potential wildfires and prevent them from accidentally starting blazes during a summer of drought and record-breaking heat. The City Council adopted the rule Wednesday for “high-risk hazard zones,” including in and around Portland’s...
Oregon Statebluemountaineagle.com

Elbow Creek Fire shows no growth over last 24 hours

WALLOWA — Firefighters have continued to keep the Elbow Creek Fire in check, as no significant growth occurred over the last 24 hours. The wildfire currently stands at 22,960 acres as of 10:12 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Firefighters have increased the containment rate of the fire to 64%.
bluemountaineagle.com

Elbow Creek Fire is now 50% contained

The Elbow Creek Fire is now 50% contained, and its new growth was again minimal, as the fire added just 54 more acres and has burned 22,955 as of Thursday, July 29. Fire activity is diminishing, and the move currently is to full mop-up operations, the Type 1 ODF Incident Management Team 3 said in its latest update Thursday morning.
Benton County, WAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 04:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures 95 to 106 expected with overnight lows only falling to the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Through 8 PM PDT Saturday. The hottest days will be Friday and Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of very hot daytime temperatures and continued warm overnight lows will lead to prolonged periods of potential heat exposure. Excessive heat warnings may be needed in future outlooks if forecasts call for hotter temperatures.
vashonbeachcomber.com

Massive reforestation effort needed in Washington and beyond | Brunell

Massive forest fires in the western parts of our country are not only choking us with layers of thick smoke, but are leaving behind millions of acres of scorched hillsides, ridges and valleys. Simply, there are not enough trees to absorb CO2 and prevent erosion. According to the Arbor Day...

Comments / 0

