Environment

El Paso weather: Expect scattered storms, flash flood warnings throughout the weekend

El Paso Times
 8 days ago

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Friday, an approaching upper-level storm will bring numerous thunderstorms across the area. Some of those storms could produce heavy rain and excessive runoff. The main threat for heavy rain will be in area mountains,...

#El Paso Weather#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Franklin Mountains Safety
Related
Utah County, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Flash flood warnings issued as storms move through Utah

With storms moving through the state, three counties in Utah are under a flash flood warning and one area had earlier reports of flooded homes as precipitation continues. According to a tweet at 3:30 p.m, the National Weather Service has received reports of over 2 feet of water in Enoch, in Iron County, which was under a flash flood warning until 5:30 p.m. Three other counties, including Utah County, Duchesne County and Washington County, were issued flash flood warnings through through 7 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., respectively.
Birmingham, ALABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Hot with scattered to numerous storms this weekend

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following counties:. Calhoun County, St. Clair County in central Alabama until 3:45 p.m. Shelby County, Southern Jefferson County until 4:15 p.m. Talladega County, Chilton County, Shelby County, Coosa County until 4:30 p.m. Tallapoosa County until 5:30 p.m.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Colorado Springs region. Additional heavy rain is moving into the areas which have received heavy rain. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Social media has shown flash flooding occurring at Fountain and Circle. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and Social Media IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Western EL Paso county. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. 1.03 inches of rain has been reported in the last 20 minutes at Powers and North Carefree. Cars have been reported stalled in deep water in and around the Colorado SPrings region. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Fort Carson, Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield, Peterson AFB and Cimarron Hills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Colorado Springs region. Additional heavy rain is moving into the areas which have received heavy rain. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Social media has shown flash flooding occurring at Fountain and Circle. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and Social Media IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain was continuing over western El paso county. However, rain capable of causing flash flooding has ended. HAZARD...Ponding of water will still be possible on local roadways SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Nuisance flooding will still be possible Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Fort Carson, Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield, Peterson AFB and Cimarron Hills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. There is still light to moderate rain falling over some locations and ponding is still expected over roadways, so hazardous travel conditions is still possible over some locations, but overall the flash flooding has ended. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for portions of central Colorado, east central Colorado, south central Colorado and southeast Colorado.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 14:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 14:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 403 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Fork.
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains, Tavaputs Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH 9 PM THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Colorado and Utah. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over much of Western Colorado and Eastern Utah and another round of heavy rain producing thunderstorms is expected this afternoon and evening. This watch includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Pack Creek, Lake Christine, 416 and the East Canyon Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.

