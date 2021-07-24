El Paso weather: Expect scattered storms, flash flood warnings throughout the weekend

Effective: 2021-07-31 17:35:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Western EL Paso county. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. 1.03 inches of rain has been reported in the last 20 minutes at Powers and North Carefree. Cars have been reported stalled in deep water in and around the Colorado SPrings region. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Fort Carson, Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield, Peterson AFB and Cimarron Hills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED