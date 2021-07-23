Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Living Longer and Quality of Life: Know the “High Five” of Geriatrics

By Wynnelena Canio, M.D.
northbaybiz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are living longer, which means more older adults are dealing with ongoing, or chronic, health conditions. People are living longer, which means more older adults are dealing with ongoing, or chronic, health conditions. Many now face needs that include taking additional medications, support for physical disabilities, mental health issues and having to make difficult decisions about care.

www.northbaybiz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geriatrics#Mobility#Medications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
News Break
Doctor Who
Related
Health Servicesthelakemurraynews.net

Live a longer, happier life with the right medical team

At your last doctor’s appointment, you likely spent about a fourth of the time actually speaking with your physician and the rest sitting in the waiting room and filling out paperwork, according to Harvard Medical School. With lowered profits due to changes in Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance payments, doctors are pressured to move patients through their practices faster. In fact, according to a USA Today article by Roni Caryn Rabin, “Some physicians who work for hospitals say they’ve been asked to see patients every 11 minutes.” If consumers are rushed through their visits, they’ll have less time to share critical symptoms and concerns, which doctors need to know to make accurate diagnoses and treatments.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Baby born with twin inside her stomach in extremely rare pregnancy

A fetus-in-fetu occurs once in every 500,000 births. Top experts performed an operation to remove two sacs out of the girl’s stomach. The baby girl survived and is expected to make a full recovery. A newborn baby shocked doctors after an x-ray revealed she carried a twin fetus inside her...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...
Women's HealthPosted by
Best Life

73 Percent of Women Over 40 Are Ignoring These Symptoms, Study Shows

The last year hasn't been the best when it comes to our well-being. Beyond the obvious threat of COVID itself, many of us have let our health take a backseat, whether due to fear of contracting COVID at a doctor's office, high costs of healthcare, or the stress of finding out some bad news. A June 2020 poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found that nearly half of people in the U.S.—48 percent—delayed medical care due to the coronavirus, with 11 percent saying their condition worsened as a result. But now that the pandemic is becoming less of a concern, there is little excuse for not getting that ache or pain that may be the sign of something more serious checked out. Still, new research has found that many women are ignoring symptoms of one particular health issue. Read on to find out more about what condition is not being adequately addressed by more than 70 percent of women.

Comments / 0

Community Policy