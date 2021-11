Liberty Bell’s girls’ soccer program was once again named the top academic program of the state’s 2B schools, by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. With a team grade point average (GPA) of 3.852, the team had the highest grades of any other program competing in 2021 2B class for soccer. It is the tenth time LBH’s Girls soccer has won the award since the program was created in the fall 2001, and the 24th academic title for Liberty Bell in all sports since the WIAA started the Academic Champions program in 1999.

METHOW, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO