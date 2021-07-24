Cancel
Production on Gotti Il: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed, the long-awaited sequel to Gotti, the 1996 multiple Prime Time Emmy Award-winning, was formally announced at a July 23 Atlantic City event

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Mota, executive producer of Gotti Il: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed and founder and CEO of VirtualCons, said that Armand Assante, the celebrated actor who took home the "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special" Emmy for his powerful, moving portrayal of John Gotti in the original film, will return in the new production's title role.

