College football teams were interested in Dane Pokorny. But rodeo is steering him another direction
Dane Pokorny charged like a bull during his junior football season at Sandhills/Thedford, rushing for 2,123 yards and 36 touchdowns. Saturday he'll go face-to-face with an actual bull in steer wrestling at the National High School Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center. Pokorny, a Stapleton native, is currently 10th out of 102 competitors with an average time of 12.41 seconds.journalstar.com
