Orlando City drew 1-1 with Nashville SC in a crucial Eastern Conference showdown with plenty on the line. It was the third draw between the two sides this year, but the first at Exploria Stadium as the Lions played their final home game of the regular season. Daryl Dike gave Orlando the lead in the first half after some great passes from Chris Mueller and Nani, but Hany Mukhtar equalized in the second half. It looked like Orlando would walk away as the victor after a late set piece, but the Lions only ended up with a point.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO