Convenience Stores That Come To Your Front Door Will Soon Be In California

KBOS B95
8 days ago
 8 days ago
A new startup is bringing the convenience store straight to your front door. Robomart takes delivery apps to a new level. Instead of choosing your items and having them sent to you, Robomart lets you "hail" the entire store. When the van arrives, you pick out your items, and then...

KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com
