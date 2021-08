Simone Biles, one of the successful American gymnasts of all time, has officially withdrawn from two more individual Olympic competitions. Simone Biles will forego the vault competition and uneven bars competition, she recently announced. She did leave the door open for competing in two other exercises in the floor and beam competitions. Biles’ teammate, MyKayla Skinner, is the beneficiary of Biles’ dropout as she will now get the nod for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Skinner is excellent on the vault, receiving the fourth-highest score in the qualification round. The 24-year-old gymnast from Arizona will compete alongside teammate Jade Carey for the USA team.