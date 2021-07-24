COLUMN: Don't throw me in the briar patch

I suppose it was bound to happen sooner or later. We have been in our house out here in the Oakwood outback since 2007. Everything was brand new then, even me, relatively. Now, everything is breaking down, including me, relatively. I look at myself in the mirror and it’s the same old face, but all I have to do is take a look at photos from back in the day and the difference is plain. In the past 14 years I’ve gained a few pounds, lost some hairline, had two knees replaced and topped it all off with a quadruple bypass. That seems like enough. At this rate, I swear that it won’t be long before I’ll be forced to admit I’m getting older. But back to the inanimate objects.