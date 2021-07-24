Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

COLUMN: Don't throw me in the briar patch

By MICHAEL THOMASON
Herald-Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving is what I do mostly these days. I go visit customers and give bids. I go check on my crews. I go to the post office, get haircuts, run errands. Sometimes, Margaret has to remind me to go meet someone and sometimes, I act like it’s a chore. But it’s not.

www.palestineherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briar
Related
Asheboro Courier-Tribune

Column: Take me back to the good ol’ days

The good ol’ days is a state of mind. The term “good ol’ days” can be defined according to how much we enjoyed doing the things we had to do, in my humble opinion. I’m pretty sure my grandkids think I was deprived growing up in the 1950s. After all, we didn’t have computers, which meant no internet, no smartphones, no Playstations and not even a tablet. And I’m not talking about a tablet with lined pages used for writing with a pencil.
ShoppingThrillist

How to Throw a Pool Party (Even if You Don't Have a Pool)

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. The scorching summer temperatures are making us wish we could just...
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

COLUMN: You don't have to apologize for everything

Do you apologize endlessly and needlessly? Think about it. On the first day my sweet granddaughter visited me, she apologized if she got the wrong juice out of the refrigerator. Or if she failed to put her pillows back on her bed in a perfect arrangement. Or if she left a light on in the bathroom. Or whatever. I finally told her that it was not necessary to apologize at all because they were not mistakes but simply getting to know her new surroundings. None of the things she said “I’m sorry” for were earth-shattering. She understood.
Oakwood, TXHerald-Press

COLUMN: Of ponds and pumps

I suppose it was bound to happen sooner or later. We have been in our house out here in the Oakwood outback since 2007. Everything was brand new then, even me, relatively. Now, everything is breaking down, including me, relatively. I look at myself in the mirror and it’s the same old face, but all I have to do is take a look at photos from back in the day and the difference is plain. In the past 14 years I’ve gained a few pounds, lost some hairline, had two knees replaced and topped it all off with a quadruple bypass. That seems like enough. At this rate, I swear that it won’t be long before I’ll be forced to admit I’m getting older. But back to the inanimate objects.
Ipswich, MASalem News

Column: You bug me

The Thursday evening Castle Hill Concerts at the Crane Estate in Ipswich are a very big deal, attended by thousands every summer, and I was hugely honored that The Trustees, who operate the estate, invited me to emcee this year. But I’m not really an outdoorsy person. I’m known as...
Ipswich, MAGloucester Daily Times

Column: You bug me

The Thursday evening Castle Hill Concerts at the Crane Estate in Ipswich are a very big deal, attended by thousands every summer, and I was hugely honored that The Trustees, who operate the estate, invited me to emcee this year. But I’m not really an outdoorsy person. I’m known as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy