25 Pop Music Stars Who Played Dramatic Roles in Movies

There are a bunch of reasons why an actor would lie about their age, and a lot of it has to do with opportunity since many happen to believe, and in some cases rightly so, that ageism is a huge issue in Hollywood. The reality of this is hard to debate, but the counter is that some roles aren’t created for those who are obviously older and can’t play a teenager or middle-aged individual. But lying about one’s age is usually done to get a role that a person wants since some movies are adamant about the age of those that they hire on, as the part might need someone that still looks fairly young. The thing about this is that at one point it was fairly easy to make this happen since things were simpler, the practices used in Hollywood weren’t quite as stringent, and thanks to the lack of technology, people didn’t check things over and over to ensure that a person was old enough to work certain hours. Of course, even now things aren’t perfect and it can happen that a person might be able to hide their age, but underage actors now find it more difficult to lie about their age.