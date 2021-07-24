Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County COVID-19 cases climb past 3,000 for first time since February

By City News Service
Daily Breeze
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County on Friday, July 23, the first time since Feb. 13 the number has topped that level. The 3,058 new cases reported Friday lifted the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 1,279,171. More than 10,000 new cases have been reported in the last four days, with the daily number topping 2,500 for three consecutive days.

