This Syrian man has been selling a traditional sandwich for 30 years

Serious question: How is it nearly August already? We hate how quickly the days seem to be flying by. But. But! We love when it’s time for a new batch of Aldi Finds. See, our sources always share the upcoming list toward the end of the month and it’s always so much fun to see what will be hitting store shelves. Next month there’s going to be lots of breakfast items, dinner shortcuts, bold snacks, and more. We went through the list and pulled out the 18 Aldi Finds for August that we’re most excited about. Let’s take a look!