Regarding last week’s article about “Planned development travels bumpy road,” Bill Coons bought two parcels of property to provide eight low-income tiny homes around our neighborhood. He was going to do this without letting the surrounding neighbors know what his intentions were. The neighbor who sold Coons the property had no idea he was going to do this until afterwards and wished he’d never sold it to him. Coons’ intentions may sound good but there is another side and more to this story.