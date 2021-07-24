Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Stars+Stripes joins New York Yacht Club’s America’s Cup push

By BERNIE WILSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Yacht Club has brought on the Stars+Stripes sailing team as part of its effort to field an all-American squad for the next multi-challenger America’s Cup.

The NYYC made the announcement Friday. The club held the America’s Cup from 1851 until 1983 but hasn’t come close to winning it back.

Stars+Stripes is led by Mike Buckley, 38, and Taylor Canfield, 32. They launched a campaign for the last America’s Cup but failed to raise enough money and didn’t make it to the starting line.

With Canfield skippering and Buckley crewing, Team Stars+Stripes won the open world match racing championship in October.

The name Stars+Stripes is a nod to Dennis Conner, who won the America’s Cup four times, the final two with boats named Stars & Stripes. Coincidentally, Conner was representing the New York Yacht Club when his 12-meter Liberty was beaten 4-3 by Australia II in the 1983 America’s Cup, ending the longest winning streak in sports.

The team that represented the NYYC in the 36th America’s Cup earlier this year, American Magic, suffered a catastrophic capsize in the challenger series round-robins and was eliminated without having won a race.

Stars+Stripes launched a challenge in late 2018 with a promise to be an all-American squad in a competition where nationality has mattered little in recent decades.

“We came up short but we had a lot of wins along the way,” Buckley said by phone. “We had to make a strategic decision to punt to AC37. I think it was the right one.”

American Magic’s agreement with the NYYC ended after the 36th America’s Cup, when Emirates Team New Zealand successfully defended the Auld Mug with a 7-3 win against Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team.

The Kiwis are pondering multiple options for the 37th America’s Cup and appear to be ready to take it offshore. There have been reports it could be a one-off regatta against a British team, or it could be a traditional regatta open to multiple challengers.

Until there’s certainty, the New York Yacht Club said it will begin working to put together a team and raise the substantial funding needed to challenge for the oldest trophy in international sports.

It’s unclear if American Magic will be part of the effort, although both sides said it’s possible. American Magic was largely funded by three principals, including motorsports titan Roger Penske, who is a New York Yacht Club member.

Terry Hutchinson, American Magic’s skipper and executive director, said the three principals indicated in March their desire to compete in the next America’s Cup, if they agreed with the protocol and venue choice.

Penske said in an email Thursday that he currently has no position about his future involvement because of the uncertainty about the next regatta.

If American Magic doesn’t re-up with the NYYC, it would have to find another yacht club to represent.

“I can’t speak to that,” Hutchinson said. “It was an honor to represent the New York Yacht Club in the America’s Cup. As a sailor it’s a true privilege. Our agreement with the New York Yacht Club ended after AC36 and American Magic as a team will continue to evaluate those options as we go forward.”

While Stars+Stripes had to stop construction on an AC75 foiling monohull, American Magic owns two AC75s, a half-size test boat and enough equipment to fill 32 shipping containers.

In December, NYYC commodore Christopher Culver said the club’s vision for the future included trying to reduce the staggering costs and imposing stricter nationality rules. But to really have a hand in changing the rules, a club first needs to win the America’s Cup.

In an email, Culver said it’s possible to have an all-American team.

“There’s a wealth of sailing and technical talent in the United States. We are confident we can field an all-American team that can compete for and win the America’s Cup,” he said.

American Magic had a New Zealand helmsman, Dean Barker, and a British mainsail trimmer, Paul Goodison.

Some in the America’s Cup community were upset that Stars+Stripes purchased a design package from Emirates Team New Zealand — effectively helping to fund the defense — in an effort to make up for lost time.

Culver said he believes the NYYC can raise enough funding via corporate sponsorships and private contributions.

“In addition to their significant sailing talent and general campaign expertise, Stars+Stripes brings with them a number of strong relationships with corporate America, which will enable the team to raise significant corporate support for our campaign,” Culver said.

___

Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilson

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

517K+
Followers
290K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Hutchinson
Person
Roger Penske
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yacht Racing#New York Yacht Club#Ap#The New York Yacht Club#All American#Nyyc#Liberty#Australia Ii#American Magic#Emirates Team New Zealand#Kiwis#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
The Associated Press

Olympics Latest: Small protest outside tennis venue

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. A group of about 10 people has been protesting across the street from the tennis venue where the men’s singles gold-medal match is being played.
EconomyKIMT

New York's economy is America's worst

The US economy is inching back to normal. But the recovery remains uneven and some states are lagging behind in the race to get back to pre-pandemic strength — especially New York. Although several states' economies have already fully recovered — and are even outpacing — their pre-Covid levels of...
TV & Videosheraldsun.com

What to Watch Wednesday: America’s favorite chipmunks star in new Disney+ series

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

Australia’s Matt Wearn set for Olympic sailing gold in Tokyo

Australia’s Matt Wearn is set to win gold in the men’s laser sailing event at the Tokyo Olympics after establishing an unassailable lead with a race to spare. Wearn will be be awarded the gold following Sunday’s medal race should he simply finish or avoid disqualification. He has a 22-point...
Motorsportsshorttrackscene.com

The Stars and Cars of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series is an entity unto itself. In other words, there is legitimately nothing like it in stock car competition with a unique driver roster, schedule and racecar that reflects it. First, the Pinty’s Series is the national stock car tour of Canada and was born from the...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American beach ‘knuckleheads’ flirted with playing for Qatar

TOKYO (AP) — Couldn’t beat ‘em, couldn’t join ’em. Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena got knocked out of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament on Sunday by Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar. If things had gone a little differently, it could have been Dalhausser and Lucena wearing the Qatari flag instead of the Stars and Stripes.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: The tech behind Tokyo Olympics’ fast track

TOKYO (AP) — The Jamaican sprinter and her Olympic-record time captured everyone’s attention. What’s under foot, though, might have been a factor when Elaine Thompson-Herah broke a 33-year-old Olympic record in the women’s 100 meters. It’s shaping up as a fast track surface at Olympic Stadium. Runners are certainly on...
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Auto Racing Does Not Need the Olympics

Today marks the biggest race of any sort in the entire world: The Olympic 100 meter dash. It is the signature event of the Games, a race that distills sports down to their most basic element. Men and women representing their nations simply sprint, and the fastest is crowned with one of the world's most prestigious titles of any sort. It is something auto racing clamors for, leading to a now-traditional cycle of questions about why our sport has never really seen the kind of international competition that much smaller sports, like archery and rhythmic gymnastics, have enjoyed at the Olympics for so long. The question is compelling, but the answer is simple: Auto racing and the Olympics do not need each other.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Scola, Argentina top Japan 97-77, return to Olympic quarters

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The tradition continues. Luis Scola goes to the Olympics, and Argentina goes to the quarterfinals. Scola’s fifth Olympics aren’t over yet. He scored 23 points, Facundo Campazzo added 17 points and 11 assists, and Argentina defeated host Japan 97-77 on Sunday in what amounted to a play-in game for a berth in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
The Associated Press

Milestone medals in pool, 100-meter dash on tap at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel and Emma McKeon earned milestone medals at the Olympic pool before the race to determine the fastest man in the world took center stage. Dressel won two more gold medals on Sunday to give him five in the Tokyo Olympics, winning the 50-meter freestyle and putting the Americans ahead to stay in the 4x100 medley relay on their way to a world record.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Spain advances, sweeps group with 76-66 victory over Canada

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Astou Ndour scored 20 points and Cristina Ouvina added 15 to lead Spain to a 76-66 win over Canada on Sunday and a spot in the quarterfinals. Spain (3-0) led by six at the half and scored the first nine points during a 16-2 run to begin the third quarter that blew the game open. Canada used a 9-2 spurt to start the fourth to get within 62-56, but could get no closer as Alba Torrens hit two 3-pointers to stop the run.
Economyroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas begins inaugural sailing

At long last, Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship has begun cruises with passengers onboard. Odyssey of the Seas is set to depart Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday to begin her first revenue sailing. The 16-deck-high, 1,138-foot-long ship is one of the largest ships in the world, and...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Incredible Raven: Saunders lends her voice to the Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The “Incredible Hulk” mask should not fool anybody. Raven Saunders has nothing to hide. The face, and the voice, of the Tokyo Olympics, and all they’re about, could very well be found in a 25-year-old American shot putter who, on Sunday, could be spotted wearing the green and red superhero face covering, sporting the purple and green hair, donning the neon-blue shades and winning a shiny silver medal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy