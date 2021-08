It’s 2:00 a.m. after Atlanta United’s eight straight match without a win. No matter how many ideas pop into my head about what to write about yet another horrendous performance, all that remains is the rage caused by the Josef Martinez vs. Gabriel Heinze feud. While Heinze claims Josef will “re-join” the team this coming week, we’re still left in the dark about what happened and what the path moving forward looks like.