Gibson (6-2) took the loss after allowing eight runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two across five innings Monday against Detroit. Gibson made it through the first two innings of his outing unscathed, but he surrendered two runs in the third, four in the fifth and two in the sixth before being removed. He's been knocked around over his last two starts, giving up 13 runs across 11.1 innings. Despite this, he's posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 90:33 K:BB across 107 frames in 2021.