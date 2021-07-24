MRNA Stock Increased 7.84%: Why It Happened
The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) increased 7.84% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) – a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines – increased 7.84% today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that European regulators recommending marketing authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) to include adolescents 12 years of age and older. Spikevax is known as the trade name authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.pulse2.com
