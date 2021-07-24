NFP to Sponsor the Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals for Fifth Consecutive Year

Vermont Business Magazine AM Best will moderate a session focused on innovation and the state of the captive insurance market at the 2021 Vermont Captive Insurance Association’s (VCIA) Annual Conference(link is external). AM Best also will participate in other capacities, including as a platinum sponsor of the event. The VCIA conference takes place Aug. 10-12, 2021. Thisw is the largest Captive conference in the world and Vermont is the leading domicle for captive insurance firms in the United States.