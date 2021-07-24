Cancel
Economy

NFP to Sponsor the Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals for Fifth Consecutive Year

 8 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced they are a Silver Sponsor of the 2021 Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP) to be held on August 10-11. This is NFP’s fifth consecutive year of sponsorship in the event’s 15-year history. Mike James, NFP’s Executive Vice President, head of Individual Solutions, will serve as the master of ceremonies at the virtual event.

