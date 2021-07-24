Cancel
Cicero, IN

Letter: Thanks for recommending Bronko’s

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease pass our thank you along to Anna Skinner for her April 26 review of Bronko’s of Cicero. (Recently) my wife Barbara and I heeded Anna’s advice/review and made the enjoyable trek from Carmel to Cicero. The weather could not have been better for a backroads trip with the top down.

