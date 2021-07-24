Letter: Thanks for recommending Bronko’s

As we celebrated our 40th high school reunion, the Twin Falls High School Class of 1981 would like to thank all the teachers, administrators and staff who put up with us for 12 years. Your leadership and instruction helped mold us into the individuals we are today. Sometimes you were strict with us, but that helped prepare us for the rough times we would face later in life. You willing gave of yourself, time and sometimes money. We cannot thank you enough for all you did for us.