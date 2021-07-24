Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 18:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Lincoln County in central New Mexico Southeastern Torrance County in central New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 601 PM MDT, Thunderstorms continue to move over portions of southeastern Torrance county and runoff is expected to persist with possible flooding of normally dry arroyos, creeks and washes. This includes drainages feeding into Gallo Canyon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Corona, Encino and Cedarvale. This includes the following streams and drainages Laguna Del Perro, Encino, Town of, Duran, Town of, Gallo Arroyo, S Pintada Arroyo and NM Hwy 285 / NM Hwy 60.