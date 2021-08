Isolated thunderstorms are still in the forecast for tonight. The severity chance is practically nonexistent with these storms, as we do not have ideal conditions for severe thunderstorms to develop. Some of these storms could, however, produce brief, heavy downpours. Widespread rain will still struggle to get above a quarter of an inch for most of the area, and areas east of I-35 are more likely to see these storms. The bigger downpours will come well off to our east in Wisconsin, as some areas are already reporting above an inch of rain. These storms will be out of the area by midnight.