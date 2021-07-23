Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

Tripadvisor names Sazón in Santa Fe No. 4 best fine dining in U.S.

By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 9 days ago

Double calamities have not stopped diners from regarding downtown Santa Fe’s Mexican “New World” restaurant Sazón as one of the nation’s top fine dining experiences. Tripadvisor announced Wednesday Sazón ranked as the No. 4 U.S. Fine Dining Restaurant. Sazón was No. 12 on the same list last year after being closed for seven months because of a fire, and the No. 4 ranking came in a year of pandemic closures and limited service.

