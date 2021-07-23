Mosque admin gives 1,000 sq ft land for Kashi Vishwanath corridor: Report

Jul. 23—The Gyanvapi mosque administration in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid case handed over 1,000 square feet of land for the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in exchange for 1,000 square feet of land that the temple authorities have handed over to the mosque administration at a distance from the Gyanvapi mosque and Kashi Vishwanath, Live Hindustan reported. The Anjuman Intazamia Masjid said that they have given the land for the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor which was inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the beautification of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.