NFP to Sponsor the Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals for Fifth Consecutive Year

Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced they are a Silver Sponsor of the 2021 Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP) to be held on August 10-11. This is NFP’s fifth consecutive year of sponsorship in the event’s 15-year history. Mike James, NFP’s Executive Vice President, head of Individual Solutions, will serve as the master of ceremonies at the virtual event.

