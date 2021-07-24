Cancel
Vikings in ‘discussions’ with offensive line coach Rick Dennison over COVID-19 vaccine

By ANDREW KRAMMER
CharlotteObserver.com
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings begin training camp next week, and it appears unlikely offensive line coach Rick Dennison will be on the field with players. The team is in discussions with Dennison about the COVID-19 protocols, according to a statement released Friday in response to an ESPN report that said Dennison was off the staff after he refused to get vaccinated. That move had not been made as of Friday afternoon, according to a league source.

