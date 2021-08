What’s up everyone? We hope you all have had a great week and are ready for a Friday mega-episode as training camp has officially kicked off. With Spenny and Kyle on-site at The Castle, Baltimore Beatdown has been crushing it’s coverage of all the goings on up to this point, but it’s one of those goings on that caused us to open the show on a bit of an irritating note. Lamar Jackson has once again tested positive for COVID 19 (tacitly revealing in the process that he isn’t vaccinated), and will miss the first 10 days of camp as a result.