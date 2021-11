A 22-year-old Moscow man died in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 near New Meadows in Central Idaho Monday morning. Idaho State Police reports that the crash occurred around 7:00 North of town. Officers say that the Moscow man was driving Southbound in a sedan when he hit an oncoming semi the Northbound lane. The Moscow man was thrown from the sedan and died at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 40-year-old Utah man, was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital. The crash closed the highway for several hours.

IDAHO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO