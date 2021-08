The excitement is building for car enthusiasts as the popular Tune-Up Parties rev up the entire week before the main event. Each night, Monday, Aug. 9 through Saturday, Aug. 14, Back to the Bricks will make its way into six different cities, including Linden, offering attractions and fun activities. Activities may vary by location, but will include parties with a ‘50s, ‘60s or ‘70s theme, concessions, vendors, live music, and giveaways.